Economy

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Germany – this trick works

May 10, 2023
Faye Stephens

If you like popular BBC programmes maximum speed or doctor who You Want to Stream Then is the UK’s on-demand streaming service BBC iPlayer Exactly the right choice. Unfortunately, there’s a big catch: To access BBC iPlayer, you need an IP address in the UK, as the service is comparable to public broadcast media libraries in Germany. So if you’re outside the UK (and therefore not paying a license fee), BBC media libraries remain taboo.

But there Fortunately a trickTo bypass this country lock: The magic word is “VPN” (Virtual Private Network).

How to access BBC iPlayer

Country blocks can be annoying. If you are outside the UK, you will not be able to watch BBC broadcasts via BBX iPlayer unless you use a VPN. Some of the most popular include And And or .

For starters, a VPN is an app that routes your internet connection through a chosen server on the internet before going to the website or service you want to use. For example, if you connect to a server in the UK, you’re simulating a UK IP even though you’re physically in Germany. And that’s exactly what you can benefit from with BBC iPlayer!

Get unlimited access to BBC iPlayer with these 4 steps:

  1. Create a free BBC account
  2. Set up a VPN
  3. Connect to UK server via VPN
  4. Access BBC iPlayer in your browser
See also  Neue Oberaargauer Zeitung - FDP Däniken: Good attendance at the 2022 General Assembly