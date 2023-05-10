How to watch BBC iPlayer in Germany – this trick works

If you like popular BBC programmes maximum speed or doctor who You Want to Stream Then is the UK’s on-demand streaming service BBC iPlayer Exactly the right choice. Unfortunately, there’s a big catch: To access BBC iPlayer, you need an IP address in the UK, as the service is comparable to public broadcast media libraries in Germany. So if you’re outside the UK (and therefore not paying a license fee), BBC media libraries remain taboo.

But there Fortunately a trickTo bypass this country lock: The magic word is “VPN” (Virtual Private Network).

How to access BBC iPlayer

Country blocks can be annoying. If you are outside the UK, you will not be able to watch BBC broadcasts via BBX iPlayer unless you use a VPN.

For starters, a VPN is an app that routes your internet connection through a chosen server on the internet before going to the website or service you want to use. For example, if you connect to a server in the UK, you’re simulating a UK IP even though you’re physically in Germany. And that’s exactly what you can benefit from with BBC iPlayer!

Get unlimited access to BBC iPlayer with these 4 steps:

Create a free BBC account Set up a VPN Connect to UK server via VPN Access BBC iPlayer in your browser

1. Create a free BBC account

Aside from a UK IP address, there is only one requirement to use BBC iPlayer: a BBC account. The following steps are necessary for this:

open the Click “Register Now” below. Answer the age question (under 16/16 and over). This will affect the content that BBC iPlayer delivers to you. Then enter your date of birth, email address and set your password. Enter “United Kingdom” under “Country” and provide a valid postal code for the United Kingdom. Finally, select your gender. You will then receive an email with a confirmation link for your account.

First create a free BBC account. screenshot | personal identification number

2. Set up a VPN

While you can now log into BBC iPlayer, you will be greeted with a message that you are not based in the UK and therefore cannot access the video content. This is where a VPN comes in to trick the streaming service into another location.

It is better to use paid VPN services, because with free services you often encounter the problem that the amount of data or bandwidth is limited. There is also a risk that free VPNs will get caught.

Well-known service providers such as

It meshes well with BBC iPlayer and usually opens content reliably. The VPN is set up as follows:

First you require a specific VPN subscription from the provider of your choice.

Then download the setup file in your account and install it on your computer.

Then log into the VPN client using your login credentials.

In the second step, the VPN software is installed. Image: NordVPN. screenshot | personal identification number

3. Connect to a UK server via VPN

In the penultimate step, establish a VPN connection to a server in the UK. This is pretty much the same for all providers: open the server list in the VPN client and select any UK server. Then click Connect and wait for the connection to take place.

Connect to the UK server. Image: NordVPN client. screenshot | personal identification number

4. Access BBC iPlayer in a browser

Once you’ve established a VPN connection, go back to your browser and log into BBC iPlayer. complete! It is very easy to access this exclusive British live streaming service.

Final thought: is this even legal?

Country blocks don’t exist without a reason, which is why the legitimate question arises: is it actually legal to circumvent them with a VPN?

Yes and no. Using BBC iPlayer abroad is legal in principle, but is in breach of the BBC’s terms and conditions. Because just like public broadcasting in Germany, the BBC Media Library is funded by the population. At worst, you have to expect your free BBC account to be banned – but the VPN scam has no legal consequences.