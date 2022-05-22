How to calculate the impact factor

Actually, it’s very simple. If you want to know whether a particular research is relevant, whether the results are so important that you have to study it more intensively, you simply read the work and, with sufficient knowledge of the topic, think about it for a sufficiently long time. In practice, however, this presents problems. There are a lot of posts.

The most legendary mathematical tricks, the worst hindrances in the history of physics and all kinds of formulas in which it is difficult for anyone to see the sleeping meaning: these are the inhabitants of the world of formulas of Freistetter.

It’s hard enough just keeping track of what’s being released these days. Nobody can read all this, especially not carefully enough. And no one knows enough to judge the search across the board. This is why the “impact factor” has existed since the 1960s, which is calculated using the following formula:

The numbers used in this equation always refer to a specific scientific journal. In order to calculate the impact factor IF, based on a specific year y, the number of citations (Z) in that year must first be determined. So count the number of times articles published in the journal in question are cited in the scientific literature (and articles from the last two years only). This is then divided by the number of professional (a) articles published in the journal in the last two years.

Example: If a journal published a total of 500 articles in 2019 and 600 in 2020, and if in 2021 those articles were referred to 50,000 times in the entire scientific literature, then the journal impact factor for 2021 would be calculated to 45.45. This means that, on average, every article published in the journal in 2019 or 2020 was cited elsewhere about 45 times.