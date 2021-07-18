How the heat wave hit the rich world

And while it takes extensive scientific analysis to link climate change to the catastrophic floods that occurred in Europe last week, a warmer atmosphere is retaining more moisture and already causing heavy rains in many storms around the world. There is no doubt that extreme weather events will continue to become more frequent and intense as a result of global warming. A research paper released on Friday predicted a significant increase in slow motion but intense motion Precipitation all over Europe By the end of this century due to climate change.

“We need to adapt to the changes we’ve already made to the system and avoid further changes by reducing our emissions by reducing our impact on the climate,” said Richard Bates, a climate scientist at the UK Met Office. Professor at the University of Exeter.

Obviously, this message has not reached policy makers and perhaps the public, particularly in the developed world, which has maintained a sense of impunity.

The result is a lack of desire, even in resource-rich countries. In the United States alone, floods have killed more than 1,000 people since 2010 Federal data. There are deaths due to the heat in the southwest increased in recent years.

Sometimes it is because governments are trying to respond to disasters never seen before, such as the heat wave in western Canada last month, according to Jane Slick, director of the Disaster and Emergency Management Program at Royal Roads University in British Columbia. “You can have a plan, but you don’t know it will work,” said Mrs. Slick.

Sometimes it’s because there are no political incentives to spend money on modifications.

“If you build new flood infrastructure in your community, you will likely be off-site,” said Samantha Montano, professor of emergency management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. But they have to justify spending millions and billions of dollars.

Christopher Flavel Participate in the preparation of reports.