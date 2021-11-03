How Signal aims to protect its users from spam

No images, no links and the ability to instantly block and report message inquiries: With these innovations, Signal wants to better protect its users from spam. Photo: Signal.org/dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) signal messenger

The developers of the messenger want to prevent people from replying to pictures of attractive people or other misleading pictures, for example from their bank, and then engaging in conversations that could lead to fraud.

For the same reason, Internet addresses will no longer be shown in message requests. Because it may be behind fake websites and phishing attacks, developer Open Whisper Systems said in a blog post. Implement.

Ban and report

In order to prevent spam not only in individual messages and conversations, but also in the entire network, users also have the option to block inquirers and at the same time also report such inquiries. In this way, Signal aims to identify and stop spam campaigns at an early stage.

Today’s Top Jobs Find the best jobs now and

You are notified by e-mail.

According to his own statements, Messenger grew in strength in 2021, which is why the platform has also moved to the hotbed of scammers. Defending spam can dispense with analyzing message content or relationships between messenger users, Signal asserts.

Man or machine?

If someone clicks “Report and block spam,” according to the provider, only the potential spammer’s cell phone number and a unique, anonymous identifier will be sent to Signal. If a number is frequently reported as spam or if its use appears to be automated, an in-app (CAPTCHA) puzzle must be required in order to slow down the automatic spam.

Whisper Systems opens new horizons for this procedure. Usually, the signal software is fully disclosed and can be viewed freely (open source). However, to combat spam, there will be a separate new server area.

According to the information, its interfaces will also be open source. However, the exact implementation must be kept secret so that spammers cannot circumvent the procedures, Open Whisper Systems explains. But that doesn’t change the basics of Signal’s privacy-oriented security model. The exact start date of the innovations was not initially specified.

Signal for Android

Signal for iOS

Signal announcement