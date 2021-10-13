How should science and business be linked?

During the campaign, Sabine Setter promised that she would campaign for the location of a university or college in Maine Spessart. Now it becomes clear how the district official imagines it. In cooperation with the University of Applied Sciences Würzburg-Schweinfurt (FHWS), a Technology Transfer Center (TTZ) could be built in the region. To do this, however, local companies have to participate and participate in the financing.

The model for a potential technology transfer center in Main Spessart is the TTZ in Bad Neustadt in the Rhön-Grabfeld region. The institute, which was founded ten years ago, has five professors and 40 employees. There is research on the topic of electric mobility, hence the name “TTZ-EMO”. The TTZ-EMO is one of the eight institutes of the FHWS, which has about 9,300 students and about 200 professors and is one of the largest universities of applied sciences in Bavaria.

Kitzingen is also planning a TTZ

The county of Kitzingen also aims to create a TTZ. In July, district governor Tamara Bischoff surprised parliamentary blocs in the district council and the IHK committee with the issue, the Main-Post reports. The Economic Committee there decided to “vigorously pursue” the schemes.

The goal in Rhön-Grabfeld is the same as in Kitzingen and Main-Spessart: the goal is to closely link science and business. Economics can benefit from current scientific knowledge and thus be ahead of the competition. The provinces want to attract students with such projects and keep the graduates there. This can generate new talents for the company and eliminate the shortage of skilled workers.

The focus of the Technology Transfer Center depends on the structure of business enterprises in the region. According to information from the FHWS press office, it must be something to do with plastic metering technology in Kitzingen. During the discussion at the County Development Committee in Maine Spessart, additive manufacturing (3D printing) and automation emerged as potential focal points.

There is a need for companies to finance

The city of Marktheidenfeld has already advanced as the location of the TTZ MSP. The Marktheidenfeld Warema press office reported a joint meeting with representatives of the district office and FHWS to “explore the situation”. Essentially, the company sees TTZ as “a good opportunity to increase the attractiveness of the Main-Spessart site” and to address the shortage of skilled workers. Other large companies in the region have not responded to the editorial team’s request and are still out of sight.

He will depend on it to a great extent, especially when it comes to financing. Overall, the Free State of Bavaria will be responsible for equipment (people, investments, material resources) in its five-year start-up phase and expects a total investment of €6.2 million. The area or local authority provides the building. 400 square meters are dedicated to laboratories and 100 square meters to offices. The professorship must be funded by the regional economy in the range of 140,000 to 150,000 euros per year.

After the company?? As it was said at the committee meeting? Having indicated a “core interest”, the district is now interested in acquiring cooperation partners for the initiative and securing funding for the awarded professorship. At the same time, the district council wants to discuss the issue of location. An informative trip to Bad Neustadt is scheduled for the beginning of November.