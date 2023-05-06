How seriously should guests take the dress code?

Stole the show: singer Katy Perry at the coronation of Charles III. Image credit: Getty Images

coronation

Some of them came in bright pink, others in innocent white. In general, guests at the coronation of Charles III. It paints a good picture, but not necessarily a mediocre one.

What would you wear to another event that happened 70 years ago? Preparing for the coronation of King Charles III was not an easy task. To dress: The dress code was somewhat opaque “Royal Business Chic” and required a balance between modern ceremony and pomp and the great significance attached to the day. Added to this were the gray, rainy weather and the increasingly critical view of the event, which could cost British taxpayers up to £100m.

The important rule was not to distract attention from the royal couple – although that would have been somewhat difficult with their heavy ceremonial robes. Since the event was during the day, female guests were expected to wear dresses and hats, while male guests were expected to wear morning suits and uniforms. So, unlike the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last September, the coronation was expected to be joyful rather than subdued: a good opportunity to show color and some creativity.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice chose a purple, puff-sleeved, belted dress by Beulah London (which the brand was featured in at website advertised). In accordance with the dress code, a silk hat ensemble by Emily London was installed on her head instead of a tiara. With its golden color and rounded structure, it was very reminiscent of a crown. Many of the aristocratic guests appeared in pink, a color that Queen Elizabeth II liked to wear and often wore.

Princess Beatrice in a purple dress with puff sleeves. Image credit: Getty Images

Letizia from Spain and Mathilde from Belgium

Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Mathilde of Belgium also wore sets in different shades of pink. Your shoes and bags: color match. With its cloak-like silhouette, Queen Mathilde’s gown was one of many coronation gowns that seemed like a subtle nod to the couple’s lavish robes.

Trendy pink: here for Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. Image credit: Getty Images

Jill Biden with Finnegan Biden’s granddaughter

Appearing alongside First Lady Jill Biden, Finnegan Biden wore a buttery yellow dress with a floral headband. According to some media outlets, she stole the show from her grandmother in the more formal Deux-Pièce by Ralph Lauren.

US First Lady Jill Biden with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden. Image credit: Getty Images

Pippa and James Middleton

Sunny and simple in equal measure, the poncho dress worn by Pippa Middleton, who attended the ceremony with brother James and mother Carol, was a must have. Butter yellow also flashes under his jacket. Most recently, she caused a visual stir at Princess Kate’s wedding, at the time in a white dress by Alexander McQueen.

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton with her brother James Middleton. Image credit: Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Floral lace highlighted the cream-colored Dutch Queen Máxima dress, which was designed by designer Jan Tamino. The pearl earrings belonged to Stewart’s tiara, which – like many of the other guests – had been replaced by a hat.

Dutch Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander (Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko

Japanese Emperor Fumihito was represented by his son, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. Akishino donned an elegant three-piece morning suit with striped slacks, his wife Keiko’s cream Japanese kimono and geta’s wooden sandals with white socks.

Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko. Image credit: Getty Images

Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the coronation ceremony together: He was in military uniform, and she wore a demure cream robe with matching sash and headpiece.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Image credit: Getty Images

Singer Katy Perry

The purple-hued ensemble with an oversized hat for singer Katy Perry, who will appear at the Royal Gala on Sunday, caused a stir. With Vivienne Westwood, Perry made an unorthodox choice for the label, since the “orb” in the center of her logo (and pearl necklace) is a stencil of the royal symbol and the designer has strong punk assets. As a tribute, the appearance makes sense: Westwood was appointed an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 1992 and passed away like the Queen in 2022.

Katy Perry, who will attend Sunday night’s coronation party along with Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith and more stars, along with Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Image credit: Getty Images

Alain Berset and Muriel Zender

Swiss presence: Federal President Alain Berset in a typical politician suit and his wife, Muriel Zender, with a lavish pearl necklace, participate in the coronation of King Charles III. And Queen Camilla takes their place.

Federal President Alain Berset and his wife, Muriel Zehnder. Image credit: Getty Images

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, suitably dressed as ever, arrived with his wife, Akshata Murthy, who wore a light blue dress by British designer Claire Mishivani.

In tune: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy. Image credit: Getty Images

Boris Johnson with his wife, Carrie Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looked as disheveled as ever, but at least in his morning coat, his wife, Carrie Johnson, opted for a classic blue. Yes, he looked humble and good at the same time.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife, Carrie Johnson. Image credit: Getty Images

Olena Selinska

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Selinska has been in the UK for a few days – among other things, we’re thanking the country for hosting next week’s Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine. Selinska attended the coronation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and wore a simple dress with a light blue and teal coat, white pumps, and pearl jewelry.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Selinska attended the coronation ceremony in London with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Image credit: Getty Images

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Brigitte Macron (as Olena Selinska) was one of the few guests who didn’t wear head coverings. The English press didn’t seem to be averse to this, and Macron’s “French Chic” look in a pastel pink Louis Vuitton dress, by Nicolas Ghesquière, was lauded. Coat of the same color and matching high heels. Emmanuel Macron appeared in a classic black suit on the occasion of the coronation.

French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron. Image credit: Getty Images

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire

Current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in his usual suit and was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Gregoire. Her powder pink dress with transparent puffy sleeves is from Ted Baker. According to the dress code, it does not look dull, but also a bit conservative.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire traveled from Canada. Image credit: Getty Images

Musician Nick Cave

Villain and poet Nick Cave had to excuse himself for attending the event at all. Although not a royal, he “has an inexplicable emotional bond with members of the royal family,” he wrote in an open letter. His sharply tailored suit and pointed collar grabbed attention without offending.

Musician Nick Cave also attended the coronation of Charles III. part. Image credit: Getty Images