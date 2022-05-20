How old can we get

podcast by



Records in Aging: April 2022 Died with Japanese Ken Tanaka The oldest person in the world up to that moment. She was 119 years old. France’s 118-year-old Lucille Randon holds the title of ‘oldest living person’. A woman from France also holds the all-time record: Jeanne Calment died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days. She is believed to be the oldest person who ever lived.

Thanks to medical advances and better care in many regions, life expectancy around the world has been rising for years, according to the United Nations. Also in Germany The number of people over the age of 100 is increasing.

Does life have natural limits?

But what actually makes us age? The age a person reaches depends on many factors. This ranges from general lifestyle and nutrition to genetics. Stress and trauma can also have an effect on lifespan, as shown, for example Studies with American Veterans there.

In light of the ever-increasing advances in biomedicine, researchers are asking themselves: Is there a limit to being natural at all? Experts disagree on this point: So there are data that indicate that we cannot exceed a certain age, even under the best conditions. Others claim that under the right conditions, eternal life is entirely possible – or at least a much longer life than before. Aging research is already working on itto realize this dream.

in conversation with detector. fm– Moderator Mark Zimmer describes Frank Schubert from spectrum of science The debate over the natural limit of life and the possibility of eternal life. It also explains what makes us age in the first place and which factors favor aging. It also explains why research on older adults is so difficult and the challenges that science faces here.