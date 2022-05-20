science

How old can we get

May 20, 2022
Faye Stephens

Records in Aging: April 2022 Died with Japanese Ken Tanaka The oldest person in the world up to that moment. She was 119 years old. France’s 118-year-old Lucille Randon holds the title of ‘oldest living person’. A woman from France also holds the all-time record: Jeanne Calment died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days. She is believed to be the oldest person who ever lived.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.