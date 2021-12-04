How is global warming changing our world? – Online

Straight talk “science in person” is back. New at Salzhaus Winterthur – with science competition, live broadcast and later broadcast on TELE TOP. In a talk show that lasts about an hour and a half, people from science talk about their research and their lives – it’s not just about real-world results, but above all about the guests’ personality, motivations and passions.
The theme for Tuesday, December 7 is climate change. Climate scientist Sonia Seneviratne was one of the authors of the Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and lead author of the Chapter’s Sixth Assessment Report on Weather and Climate Extremes. We ask them how the world changes in a warmer climate, and what we can do about it – or whether we will focus better on how to adapt to climate change.
Limited space, secure your tickets here
Tuesday 7 December 2021
Doors open: 7:00 p.m.
Start: 7:30 p.m.
End: 9:00 p.m.
Salzhaus Winterthur, Untere Vogelsangstrasse 6, 8400 Winterthur
Entry is only possible with a Covid certificate. Seats are not guaranteed if you arrive late.
Broadcast on TELE TOP: Saturday 12 December at 5 pm
“Knowledge personally” It is a live event in which the guests of science talk not only about facts, but also about themselves – about their enthusiasm, failures and dreams. The one-hour conversation takes place regularly. The show will be moderated by Beat Glogger.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”