How iOS 15 makes your iPhone more useful with SharePlay, find my upgrades, and more

Earlier this week, Apple announced and presented a preview of iOS 15 at WWDC 2021. The new operating system will be available for iPhones in a few months, but the first beta is now available to developers and one thing is for sure: iOS 15 will make your iPhone More useful with some quality of life improvements.

During the keynote, Apple focused a lot on FaceTime, iMessage, and privacy, but iOS 15 offers more. Here are some of the features that will soon improve your iPhone experience:

Find my iPhone even when it’s locked

With iOS 15, Apple will implement an AirTag-like feature on the iPhone: when the phone is turned off, it doesn’t actually turn off as it can still connect to other Apple devices via Bluetooth and the U1 chip. Even if your iPhone is lost or stolen, you can find it in the Find My app for about five hours.

Never leave an iOS 15 device behind

If you’re in a hurry and forget your iPad at the office or forget to bring your keys, Apple now notifies you to leave devices and items behind.

Here’s how it works: If you’re out of range of your devices (Mac, iPad, AirTags, or even your iPhone), you’ll get a notification of where and when you left your belongings. You can choose some places you don’t want to be notified, like your home.

Siri now works offline

With iOS 15, Siri will run faster on your iPhone. With new on-device speech recognition, Apple’s personal assistant learns about tasks like “opening the Apple TV app,” “playing this music,” “switching to light mode,” and more, even when you’re offline.

This function works with devices with A12 Bionic processor or higher, such as iPhone XSand the iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12.

Share your screen on FaceTime with iOS 15

Apple has talked a lot about SharePlay, but one feature that will really help parents and friends is Share Your Screen. How many times have you been unable to help someone because you didn’t know what they were doing wrong on their Apple devices?

With iOS 15 and the SharePlay feature, you can share your screen and help others on a FaceTime call. Although it won’t be available in Beta 1, Apple will likely roll it out for beta testers soon.

Focus on your tasks with iOS 15

Another really useful feature in iOS 15 is Focus. Do Not Disturb has evolved and you can now decide which tasks to focus on during your day.

For example, while you are working, you can choose not to receive notifications from social media, only from work and family email and business apps. When you’re out of the office, you can say the exact opposite.

It is also possible to create custom home pages to better reflect what you want to focus on. Make sure to stop at Complete the hands-on training focusing on more.

These are five of the many features that will be available in iOS 15. What’s your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

