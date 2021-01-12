House votes on resolution calling for President Trump to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment

The resolution, introduced by Democratic Representative Jimmy Ruskin of Maryland, calls on Vice President Mike Pence “to immediately use his powers under Article 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to hold meetings and mobilize key officials of executive departments in the Cabinet to announce what is clear to a panicked nation: that the president is incapable of Successfully perform his duties. ”

Pence also called for “the powers and duties of the position as acting president”.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives’ approval of the resolution will be a symbolic reprimand for the president, as many lawmakers are angry and suffering the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to nullify the 2020 election results.

Come as is the case with the Democrats in the House of Representatives now Move quickly toward impeachment of the President For the second time, the result of the uprising instigated by Trump after he repeated false allegations that the elections were stolen from him and called on his supporters to respond.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said at a party convention on Monday that House Democrats intend to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump, a week after rioters swept the Capitol police and breached some of the most secure areas of the Capitol. Hoyer said the House of Representatives would vote Tuesday evening on the resolution urging Pence to summon the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, then plans to vote on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET on the impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Monday that Democrats "are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours after the passage" of the 25th amendment to the resolution. Summoning the 25th Amendment requires Pence and a majority of cabinet members to vote to remove Trump from office due to his inability to "discharge the powers and duties of office" – an unprecedented move. Pence has yet to indicate that he will take this action. Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called Pence the day after the Capitol attack to discuss the 25th Amendment – but Pence never took the call after hanging for 25 minutes. She told CBS Sunday night, "At least. Of course, I was – I was at home, so I was running the dishwasher and putting my clothes in the laundry. We're still waiting for his answer to the call." In her statement on Monday, Pelosi said that "Democratic House of Representatives" would go ahead with bringing accountability legislation to court as a next step. Earlier on Monday, Democrats tried to unanimously adopt the 25th Amendment, but Republicans banned it. Pelosi accused Republicans in the House of "enabling the president's scandalous, unstable and disorganized actions to continue," adding that "their complicity endangers America and undermines our democracy, and it must end."

