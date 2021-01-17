Nestlé Readymade Foods issued a recall of its hot pepperoni pockets due to potential contamination by “foreign material”, US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Advertise Friday.

The company recalls the popular product due to reports of evil bits of plastic and glass in some of the hot pockets.

FSIS received four reports from customers claiming to find the material in their hot pockets, resulting in approximately 762,615 pounds of non-ready-to-eat items being recalled.

So far, only one “minor injury” has been reported related to contamination, but the Service Safety and Inspection Department (FSIS) encourages consumers who have purchased the product to be careful and avoid consumption.

FSIS wrote: “This product must be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase.”

The products in question were produced between November 13, 2020 and November 16, 2020, and have been shipped to retailers across the country, FSIS says.

Consumers are warned to look for Hot Pockets with an extension Label It reads “Nestlé Hot Pockets Commercial Sandwich: Premium Peppers made with chicken, pizza and beef” with best use before February 2022.

FSIS has classified contaminated hot pockets as a “high risk” problem, and is urging consumers to seek medical attention if they come into contact with the product.

Nestle Ready Food Company which Acquired Hot Pockets in 2002, not immediately accessible for comment.