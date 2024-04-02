Hopefully it's not an April Fool's joke: the forgotten shooter from the '90s is getting a remaster

Fans of retro shooters who find Doom too dangerous and Wolfenstein 3D full of Nazis may be looking to remake the long-forgotten 90s shooter. Because on April 1, 2024, the developers of the System Shock remake announced a new version of PO'ed in Studio Nightdive.
PO'ed lets us hit our shaking butts with a frying pan
PO'ed was originally released in 1995 as a semi-clone of id Software's Doom, but with a twist. The original creators of the first-person shooter packed their game with a lot of crazy humor that might remind some older players of Conker's Bad Fur Day: In an FPS with a sci-fi setting, we embody a chef and his spaceship crashes on a hostile planet full of aliens. To survive, we will have to use a jetpack and various weapons, including a drill, a frying pan and a meat cannon.
The developers promise, among other things, new gaming functions (optional), widescreen and 4K support, 144 FPS, and antialiasing for the PO'ed remaster. Fans can also look forward to an additional difficulty level and their own achievements on Steam.
The developers have already proven that Nightdive understands their craft with the remake of Star Wars: Dark Forces and System Shock. If the final version of PO'ed is truly a remaster, fans of the original and those who want to become one can look forward to an unusual gem with the potential to be an insider's tip. However, the trailer has yet to provide a final release date other than “soon.”
source: Computer gamesN
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”
More Stories
Family affair – porsche 911 speed dating
New topological materials dramatically amplify sound waves
Precision 3D imaging of the molecule reveals new types of synapses