Hopefully it's not an April Fool's joke: the forgotten shooter from the '90s is getting a remaster

Gilbert Cox April 2, 2024

Fans of retro shooters who find Doom too dangerous and Wolfenstein 3D full of Nazis may be looking to remake the long-forgotten 90s shooter. Because on April 1, 2024, the developers of the System Shock remake announced a new version of PO'ed in Studio Nightdive.

PO'ed lets us hit our shaking butts with a frying pan

PO'ed was originally released in 1995 as a semi-clone of id Software's Doom, but with a twist. The original creators of the first-person shooter packed their game with a lot of crazy humor that might remind some older players of Conker's Bad Fur Day: In an FPS with a sci-fi setting, we embody a chef and his spaceship crashes on a hostile planet full of aliens. To survive, we will have to use a jetpack and various weapons, including a drill, a frying pan and a meat cannon.

