Honor: These phones will continue to receive updates from Huawei

Huawei and Honor show which devices are supplied with updates by which company. (Source: Honor)

Huawei and Honor split some time ago.

There was a lack of clarity when it came to updates.

Now manufacturers to clarify.

Chinese company Huawei May change from subsidiary Honor Cuts. When it comes to updates, there has been some ambiguity so far. Now manufacturers to clarify.

Like a tech blog GSMArena I mentioned, referring to a report on the Finnish blog i > SuomiMobiili, all cell phone From the brand Honor that Before On April 1, 2021, Huawei continues to provide updates. Honor only distributes updates to smartphones that distance It was put up for sale on April 1, 2021.

Huawei also confirmed that it will provide all high-end Honor devices with monthly security updates, while mid-range and entry-level phones only receive quarterly updates.

These devices receive monthly security updates:

honor 20

Honor 20 Pro

Honor Show 20

These devices are only updated every three months:

honor 30

Honor 30 Pro Plus

honor 30i

honor 30s

Honor View 30 Pro

honor 20e

honor 20i

honor 20s

Honor 20 Lite

honor 10i

Honor 9A

Honor 9C

Honor 9S

honor 10x

Honor 9X Lite

Honor 10x Lite

Honor 9X Pro

Honor 8A

Honor 8S

Honor 8A Pro

Unfortunately, both companies have not revealed whether mobile phones can expect new Android versions or whether they will receive an update to Huawei’s mobile operating system HarmonyOS.

