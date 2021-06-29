Honor: These phones will continue to receive updates from Huawei

Huawei and Honor go their separate ways. However, many Honor phones will continue to receive updates from Huawei.
- Huawei and Honor split some time ago.
- There was a lack of clarity when it came to updates.
- Now manufacturers to clarify.
Chinese company Huawei May change from subsidiary Honor Cuts. When it comes to updates, there has been some ambiguity so far. Now manufacturers to clarify.
Like a tech blog GSMArena I mentioned, referring to a report on the Finnish blog i > SuomiMobiili, all cell phone From the brand Honor that Before On April 1, 2021, Huawei continues to provide updates. Honor only distributes updates to smartphones that distance It was put up for sale on April 1, 2021.
Huawei also confirmed that it will provide all high-end Honor devices with monthly security updates, while mid-range and entry-level phones only receive quarterly updates.
These devices receive monthly security updates:
- honor 20
- Honor 20 Pro
- Honor Show 20
These devices are only updated every three months:
- honor 30
- Honor 30 Pro Plus
- honor 30i
- honor 30s
- Honor View 30 Pro
- honor 20e
- honor 20i
- honor 20s
- Honor 20 Lite
- honor 10i
- Honor 9A
- Honor 9C
- Honor 9S
- honor 10x
- Honor 9X Lite
- Honor 10x Lite
- Honor 9X Pro
- Honor 8A
- Honor 8S
- Honor 8A Pro
Unfortunately, both companies have not revealed whether mobile phones can expect new Android versions or whether they will receive an update to Huawei’s mobile operating system HarmonyOS.
