Holzgünz power outage currently on 06/25/2022: these malfunctions exist

Power outage and maintenance in Holzgünz currently

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a letter is currently being listed for the city of Holzgünz. The responsible electricity supplier LEW Verteilnetz GmbH has accordingly reported a malfunction in the supply area. On average, Bavarian residents have to live without electricity for about 9 minutes throughout the year. Blackouts are by no means the norm, and this is also the case at Holzgünz. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the area will find detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disruptions are currently available on June 25, 2022 in Holzgünz

Register of power grid operator LEW Verteilnetz GmbH in the region MN 26, Unterhart in Holzgünz in the administrative district “Memmingerberg” (Postal Code 87752, Unterallgäu County) a power outage. The problem has existed since 06/03/2022 at 1:00 PM, and technicians are currently trying to fix it. According to the assessment of the responsible authorities, the disturbance will be corrected on June 27, 2022 at approximately 4:00 pm. The network operator announced the following details about the outage: “Unplanned power outage of unknown cause“.

(Last update: 06/25/2022, 05:08 PM)

Holzgünz power outage reporting: Who is the right person to contact in case of an error?

If you experience a blackout, first keep quiet and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or rescue coordination centers of the fire brigade, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at LEW Verteilnetz.

Correct behavior in emergency situations

If you find problems with your power supply, this can have several reasons. However, there are some actions that you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a major defect at all, in most cases the circuit fuse has been blown for protection reasons only. So, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown there. If this is the case, disconnect all consumers that may be causing this from the mains and then turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, then there is a high probability of damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends far beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power provider.

Differences in power grid failure in comparison

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure that there is no power cut, so statistically German families have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

