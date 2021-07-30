Hollywood star George Clooney (60) wants to help Storm-devastated Cuomo

In stormy days there was no difference between rich and poor. Everyone who lives at the top of Lake Como has been affected by the destructive power of the water bodies. So does George Clooney (60). A month ago, the movie star was on vacation with his wife Amal (43) and twins Ella and Alexander (4) at his adopted Italian home, Laglio.
At the end of the week, violent thunderstorms erupted across the lake. Constant rain and hailstorms swelled streams. The land separated from the slopes. This was followed by mudslides and flash floods. They buried entire areas. “It rained continuously for three days,” says Laglios Mayor Roberto Pozzi (68) from “Sun,” “then all hell broke out and we were engulfed in a massive flood of water that carried the wreckage away. The noise and power of the water were incredible ».
Mud blocked the front door of Villa Oleandra
Four homes in the Clooney residence collapsed. About 60 people were evacuated. Mud also reached Villa Oleandra in Clooney, blocking the entrance to the house. The lake road was impassable.
George Clooney showed courage and a big heart. Wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans, he left the house for the weekend and walked in the mud. The movie star looked at the massive damage. Accompanied by Roberto Pozzi, he traveled through the devastated place on Lake Como. He thanked the civil defense aides, reassured residents and business owners, and promised: “I will help the injured Laglio.” That reports «La Provincia di Como».
“It’s worse than I imagined”
It’s worse than I thought. It’s terrible in Cernobbio. It’s even worse in Laglio. It will take millions of dollars to rebuild everything,” George Clooney told TG1 radio station, shocked. The actor adds, full of optimism: “The city is strong. You will make it and it will be more beautiful than ever.”
