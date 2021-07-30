World

Hollywood star George Clooney (60) wants to help Storm-devastated Cuomo

July 30, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/8

    Family Album Photo in Hard Times: On his way through the devastated village, George Clooney repeatedly stopped to take pictures with the locals.

  • 2/8

    A word of condolence to all. George Clooney insisted on walking in the mud in person to cheer up his Laglio neighbors on Lake Como.

  • 7/8

    An orphan gas stove standing lost in the rubble field left by the Laglio mudslide.

  • 8/8

    Cars sink into mud and debris in Laglio, a town of 876 people on Lake Como.

In stormy days there was no difference between rich and poor. Everyone who lives at the top of Lake Como has been affected by the destructive power of the water bodies. So does George Clooney (60). A month ago, the movie star was on vacation with his wife Amal (43) and twins Ella and Alexander (4) at his adopted Italian home, Laglio.

At the end of the week, violent thunderstorms erupted across the lake. Constant rain and hailstorms swelled streams. The land separated from the slopes. This was followed by mudslides and flash floods. They buried entire areas. “It rained continuously for three days,” says Laglios Mayor Roberto Pozzi (68) from “Sun,” “then all hell broke out and we were engulfed in a massive flood of water that carried the wreckage away. The noise and power of the water were incredible ».

READ  Severe weather in Europe - Floods in Belgium - Clear weather in Germany - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *