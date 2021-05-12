Hockey – women’s hockey defeat of Great Britain – Olympic sports champion

Directly from the dpa news channel

London (AFP) German women’s hockey has started out victorious in the FIH Pro League matches against Great Britain. National coach Xavier Recinger’s team won in London in their first two matches with 3: 2 (1: 1).

Charlotte Stubbenhurst (minute 57) won the match in third place in the final minutes. Before that, Jet Fleischwitz (14) succeeded in leveling the lead of the Olympic champions with her first international goal and her international goal, Lina Michel (41).

However, the German men had to admit defeat to the British 3: 5 (3: 4). “We are not sad at all, we are only upset that we did not win an international match,” said Qais Al-Saadi, the coach of the national team. For his strongly renewed team, the streak of five was over. However, the choice of NBD came second on the table.

Moritz Rothlander (minute 1) put the Germans ahead after just a few seconds before the British pulled back 3-1. Thies Prinz (20) and Paul Dösch (28) have been shortened to 2: 3 and 3: 4, before Harry Martin (32nd) scores a final score of 5: 3. This Thursday, you will face the ladies (9 pm) and the men (6 PM) each other again in London.

