Hockey – Persuading German Teams – Sports

German hockey teams got off to a perfect start in the tournament. The women sparred 2:1 (1:1) over Rio Olympic champion Great Britain on Sunday. Already on Saturday, the guys clearly hit the outsiders Canada 7:1 (4:1). Charlotte Stabenhorst scored the winning goal in the 33rd minute. “It was very stressful,” said the woman from Hamburg. “I’ve played internationally for a long time now – I’ve never seen such heat on the field.”

The Olympic third from Rio had to fight so nervously in the first stage at Ui Stadium that even the British women deserved the lead through Sarah Jones (13/Strafecke). “You can still get excited for a lot of people,” Stabenhurst said. The turning point came only with Victoria Hawes’ odd seven-meter (25) goal to equalize. Although the Hamburg woman slipped, she took advantage of the fact that world goalkeeper Maddy Hinch jumped into the wrong corner. “It’s amazing how the girls turned the game around and then brought it home outnumbered,” said coach Xavier Rechinger. As announced, Captain Nike Lorenz wore a rainbow band on the left sock as a symbol of sexual diversity. The next contender is India on Monday (2.15pm/CEST), who lost 5-1 to favorites Netherlands.

The German men play their second match on Monday (2.30 am CET) against world champions Belgium. There, the national team coach, Qais Al-Saadi, called for raising the level of performance despite the victory over Canada. “We’ve already done a lot of good things, but we haven’t been able to keep doing it consistently over a long period of time because we made so many mistakes,” Hamburger praised and complained. Scored goals against Canada Lukas Windveeder, Christopher Rohr (both 2), Martin Hahner, Niklas Poserhoff and Mats Grambusch. Thanks to the goal difference, Germany top Group B, but Belgium immediately cemented their golden ambitions with a 3-1 win over European champions Holland.