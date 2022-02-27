Live from dpa news channel

Sunrise (AP) – The Edmonton Oilers around national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl halted a short losing streak and won 4:3 (1:2, 3:0, 0:1) against the Florida Panthers in the NHL.

After two bankruptcies against Minnesota Wild (3:7) and Tampa Bay Lightning (3:5), the team from Canada took the lead straight through Derek Ryan, but fell back 1:2 at the end of the first period.

In the second third half, Drysittel and Ryan, scoring two more goals, turned things around. With his goal to make it 3:2 (minute 31), Driestel faced former Panthers captain Jonathan Huberdeau with 74 points. However, both have passed Draisaitl’s attacking partner Conor McDavid, who made two goals against Florida and now has 75 points.

Under new coach Jay Woodcroft, the Oilers won all of their first five games before suffering setbacks last week.

