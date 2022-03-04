Hinderman won while at the same time surprising Cameron Alexander in Canada

At the end Niels Hinderman laughs as the leader

Niels Hinderman, 26, of Zurich, manages the perfect trip

Canadian Cameron Alexander is happy too – shares success with 24-year-old Hinderman

Pete Fuse made some downward points on Alexander Gilde in fourth

First downward hit for Niels Hinderman – gallery



With the opening number 17, Niels Hinderman drives his first World Cup victory downhill. Zurich native Canadian Cameron Alexander defeated Fuse in fourth place ahead of Austria’s Matthias Meyer. Marco Odermatt finished 15th.

Five years after his sensational victory at Wengen, Niels Hinderman wins his second World Cup in Quitfjell. Accompanied by astonished Canadian driver Cameron Alexander (car no. 39), the man from Zurich pushed the top three, Matthias Meyer, Pete Fuse and Alexander Gilde to 3rd, 4th and 5th within 24 hours.

Hinderman, already inspired by training sessions, was one-twelfth faster than the mayor in the less select 1994 Olympics course. Fuse, third, Phil Johnson became the first athlete to win the first downhill since the 1984 Olympic Downhill Champion, 19 hundred less.

It has long seemed that Fuse will be at the forefront of the regulatory classification with its sixth stage finish this winter. Due to the surprising improvement of Canadian Cameron Alexander, Fuse missed the podium, which is why Alexander Amot Gilde wore the red jersey.

Marco Odermatt ends up being the third best Swiss in 15th place. His lead over the overall World Cup is even more comfortable than that of Kilde. Stephen Rogent finished 17th.