“Hin und weg” sixth season premiere – media portal

Monica Peter Ardawan says of her husband, “Deva is my soulmate and my haven of peace. The 58-year-old interior designer would never have dreamed that she would find her true love in Bali, the island of the gods. Despite a 20-year age gap, she married Koch Deva eleven years ago in a lavish Hindu ceremony. But cultural and linguistic misunderstandings always cause debate.

“We both felt attracted to each other.” This is how Jamal Othman, who grew up in Münchenbuchsee BE, describes the beginning of his relationship with Frenchman Romain Hagunauer. Jamal was a successful figure skater at the time, and Romain is still the coach of Canada’s figure skating elite today. After a long-distance relationship, the two moved in together and got married in Montreal. Now, after four years of preparation, her greatest wish is coming true: thanks to a surrogate mother and an egg cell donation, baby Nom is born.

Dieter “Diti” and Melissa Kunz have an eventful love story. The 37-year-old approached his relationship with the 26-year-old Swiss with caution. In the Philippines, Melissa had to wait several years before marrying him. During the pandemic they lived in St. Gallen with their two daughters, Zara and Mayari. Now the family is returning to the Philippines. Here you can enjoy your freedom at home by the sea. But transitioning to a simpler life can be challenging — especially for children.

A reunion with Florence and Niklas Vibring-Stern and their nine dogs. The Swiss and Swede married four years ago, but it was only a year and a half ago that Florence was able to settle down with Niklas in southern Sweden in a house she built for Niklas and his dogs. Loneliness becomes a challenge for Florence when Niklas Jonkoping runs a small SME. But a life-threatening diagnosis changes everything.

Stephanie and Dennis Ulayai met in Zambia. It wasn’t until Stephanie returned to Switzerland that things blew up between the two – thanks to Facebook. When daughter Natasha was born, Dennis moved to Stephanie in Val Mustaire. “If you meet someone three times in Zambia, you’re friends,” says Dennis. Accordingly, the sociable person quickly made friends in Switzerland: he is in the football club, with the fire brigade, and even plays Alphonse. Different role models in Zambia are always a topic of conversation for couples.

