An outspoken outsider, the Faroe Islands national team is now in its World Cup qualifying duel against Austria. However, the selection of the Nordic Islands is almost historically high: in addition to sporting successes such as the victory of the Nations League group in League D, the Faroe Islands can count on experienced professionals in their lineup.

“Now we want to make history with our team, too,” striker Joan Simon Edmundson said at the pre-match press conference in Vienna. The striker achieved something historic last fall: Bielefeld Corps was the first player from his home country to play in the German Bundesliga. On the second day of the match against Cologne, the attacking player finally made a soccer buzz in his home country with his first goal in the league.

Also in the suffix sky– Interview, Edmundson was happy with his goal at the time – the way the goal was scored wasn’t that important.

Edmundson after a historic goal: “It doesn’t matter, it’s easy.”

Edmundson was regularly ranked in the second German league, but this season he has only made five matches. Most recently, muscle problems halted the ambitions of the 61-year-old team player. Against Austria, however, the former Newcastle youngster is firmly planned again and is hoping for his eighth goal in the national team.

Ex-Goalkeeper in ManCity as a Veteran Warrior Wanted

But the Faroe Islands don’t just count on a long-time team player up front: goalkeeper Gunnar Nielsen has been a part of the national team for twelve years and was already in Austria’s mischievous 1-1 squad in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers. Kopp.

With Trauner: This is ÖFB starting from 11 against Faroe Islands

The northern goalkeeper has been active in the UK for more than five years, and in 2009 Manchester City signed Nielsen from Blackburn Rovers. A year later, the 34-year-old goalkeeper was used against Arsenal: this was the Faroe Islands’ professional Premier League debut in the Premier League.

After being substituted, Nielsen City got a zero point, but it would have remained the goalkeeper’s only game in more than three years for Citizens. After working in Scotland and Denmark, he has been working with Hafnarfjördur in Iceland since 2016.

Nielsen had previously played twice against Austria in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, At that time he convinced against Germany with strong reactions. “A pass without a look” with Swedish star Zltan Ibrahimovic, the goalkeeper of the 59-year-old may not have remembered it.

Farrow coach Eriksson is hoping for a surprise against the Austrian Football Association (AFA) team

