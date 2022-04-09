High season for thyroiditis – Vorarlberger Nachrichten

Berlin Spring doesn’t necessarily mean that all the health problems associated with the common cold are over. German nuclear medicine specialists are now warning of thyroiditis, which can occur as a complication of a previous viral infection. Suspicion should be raised if sudden and prolonged pain occurs in the throat and jaw. In the spring, cold viruses are transmitted again. In addition to adenoviruses, SARS-CoV-2, which is currently circulating at record levels, can also be the driver of rare and often very painful subacute thyroiditis,” the German Professional Federation of Nuclear Medicine (BDN) wrote in the broadcast.
SAT can be mild, but symptoms of autoimmune disease are usually severe. “Frequent complaints are severe pain in the throat and neck, which can spread to the lower jaw and ear region,” reports Norbert Check of BDN. “And a typical sign of the disease: It hurts just by pressing gently on the thyroid gland from the outside.” Fever, muscle and joint pain, and fatigue also occur. According to the Czechs, this can lead to feeling very ill. There are also functional disorders of the thyroid gland accompanied by excessive dysfunction.
