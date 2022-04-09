High season for thyroiditis – Vorarlberger Nachrichten

Berlin Spring doesn’t necessarily mean that all the health problems associated with the common cold are over. German nuclear medicine specialists are now warning of thyroiditis, which can occur as a complication of a previous viral infection. Suspicion should be raised if sudden and prolonged pain occurs in the throat and jaw. In the spring, cold viruses are transmitted again. In addition to adenoviruses, SARS-CoV-2, which is currently circulating at record levels, can also be the driver of rare and often very painful subacute thyroiditis,” the German Professional Federation of Nuclear Medicine (BDN) wrote in the broadcast.