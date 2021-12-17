Hidden Deep: Survival-Horrorspiel The Bald Early Access

Survival horror game fans can look forward to a representative of a new genre in just a few weeks: Hidden Deep will begin in early access after the end of the year.

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Cogwheel Software have been using it for some time hidden deep A new sci-fi survival horror title in action. The thriller has now got an early access date — and that’s not too long ago.

On January 24, 2022, you can explore the sci-fi title in the Early Access version on PC. The game takes you to the bottom of the sea. There you have to go to an abandoned research station and explore the stifling tunnel systems

The ocean floor is inhabited by strange creatures. You have to deal with these things in the 2D game world by controlling the team members. The goal is to find out what happened at the location and solve the mystery of the dark horror story. The game is inspired by the classic movies from the 80s and 90s.

To get ahead in the game, you have a whole bunch of tools that you can use, including hooks and scanners, as well as drones, weapons, and heavy machinery. The game promises more than 20 hours of play time in story mode, as well as challenge mode and local and remote play co-op. Online collaboration will be offered during early access.

If you are interested, you can already participate in the closed beta on Steam try out. From now on, you can explore all-out levels in custom co-op missions with your friends for the first time. The beta will run until January 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM.