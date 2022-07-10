Heroes of the Storm: Blizzard’s birthday heralds the end

Photo: snow storm

On the seventh anniversary of Heroes of the Storm, I announced a very strong blizzard Blog entryThis work on the game will be reduced to a maintenance level. There won’t be any new content – but there hasn’t been any recently. However, the title should still be playable.

Perhaps the gradual end was expected

Heroes of the Storm was released on June 2, 2015 as Blizzard’s answer to League of Legends and Dota 2. The MOBA It includes characters from the worlds of Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, The Lost Vikings, and Overwatch thus uniting the many worlds of Blizzard’s games. Despite this unique selling point, the success of the game never reached the mentioned competitors; The number of players was always less. However, given its free-to-play model with monetization through microtransactions, the title had a correspondingly large player base willing to buy – so it might come as no surprise that Blizzard now continues.

Already at the end of 2018, only three and a half years after release, the publisher transferred some developers to other projects; The esports section has also been cancelled. Since then, development has been slow, and recently there have been no major updates at all. As with Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Online, the ending doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. The shift from developers to other games will also have a role this time around. So it will be October 4th as Live service game The launch of Overwatch 2 will definitely hook some resources, and Blizzard is currently working on Diablo IV.

Those who are pronounced dead live longer?

On the other hand, Heroes of the Storm can now be mentioned at the same time as StarCraft 2, for example. Both games are united by the fate of Maintenance Mode: there will be no more new content, but the publisher promises to continue ensuring an enjoyable gaming experience in the future. The season system and hero cycles should continue, there should be balancing tweaks and bug fixes if needed, and the in-game store will still be available as well – although no new offerings are expected. How long this level of maintenance should be kept open.

In June we celebrated the seventh anniversary of Heroes of the Storm. […] Heroes and their community are home to some of the most passionate gamers from around the world, and we are committed to ensuring that the adventure continues on Nexus. Going forward, we will support heroes in a similar way to our other long-running games, StarCraft and StarCraft II. […] Thanks to our community of heroes. You remain one of our most enthusiastic communities, and we thank you for your dedication and continued support. […] Blizzard

In the meantime, players can look forward to one final piece of new content: As a thank you to the community, all players who have a patch next week will receive an “Epic Arcane Chaos Lizard” mount.