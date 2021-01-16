Here’s why WhatsApp users flee to other platforms

Users are said to quit The WhatsApp In large numbers after the messaging service introduced controversial new terms and conditions.

WhatsApp, which has more than two billion users around the world, began informing users of the changes earlier this week, which alarmed many with reference to Share data from the app with the parent company FacebookAlthough he previously pledged not to do so.

This has led users to the likes of Signal and Telegram, which claim to provide end-to-end encryption to keep user data safe.

WhatsApp alternatives

WhatsApp’s new terms and conditions, which users will be required to view and accept upon opening the app, includes advice that data will now be shared with Facebook.

Although this data does not include messages sent or calls made using WhatsApp or the user’s website, it does include personal details used to create an account, such as name and phone number, as well as information about the exact device model. Using, as well as an IP address.

WhatsApp wrote: “We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way.” Company Blog Explanation of changes.

Instead, this update includes changes to corporate messaging on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides more transparency about how data is collected and used.

Users have been told that they must accept the new terms by February 8th, otherwise, they will not be able to access WhatsApp at all.

The warning does not apply to users in the UK and Europe, but is still transmitted to devices in these regions. WhatsApp added that its practice of sharing data with Facebook was not new.

Users are now flocking to alternative services like Telegram, which has seen its user base nearly double in a few weeks. The app promises to offer its users full end-to-end encryption, while keeping their conversations private.

Elsewhere, Signal, which has received support from the world’s richest man Elon Musk, recently tweeted that its user base has grown from around 10 million to over 50 million users in a matter of days. The platform added more capacity to handle the increase, introduced wider group chats and better photo sharing to support its new users.

