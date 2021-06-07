Tech

Here’s how to download the iOS 15 Developer Beta on your iPhone

June 8, 2021
Gilbert Cox

It’s time to try: iOS 15 The developer beta is available here, and anyone with a compatible iPhone and a paid Apple Developer membership can download and try Apple’s latest mobile tricks.

During WWDC 2021, Apple revealed the future operating systems for its most popular devices, including macOS 12And the iPad 15And the watchOS 8 and tvOS 15, where developer betas are also available for download today.

