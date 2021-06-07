Here’s how to download the iOS 15 Developer Beta on your iPhone

It’s time to try: iOS 15 The developer beta is available here, and anyone with a compatible iPhone and a paid Apple Developer membership can download and try Apple’s latest mobile tricks.

During WWDC 2021, Apple revealed the future operating systems for its most popular devices, including macOS 12And the iPad 15And the watchOS 8 and tvOS 15, where developer betas are also available for download today.

If you’re looking at the iOS 15 public beta, we’ve got bad news: Apple won’t release a more consumer-friendly version until July. Until then, the developer beta version will undoubtedly contain a lot of bugs and incomplete functions that make it unsuitable for the daily use of the iPhone.

If you don’t sign up for the developer program with your Apple ID, you won’t be able to see the iOS 15 trial download. If you’re not ready to pay for the privilege, it’s best to wait until July when you receive Apple public beta chest.

You must also have a compatible device: Every iPhone from iPhone 12 to iPhone 6S runs iOS 15, as do iPhone SEs and iPod Touch (7th generation). No matter which device you own, we recommend that you upgrade your iPhone before installing the developer beta To believe in* As you may have to erase it to reinstall iOS 14 stable version later.

You’ve been warned, so we’ll assume you know what you’re getting yourself into. Below we explain how you can download the iOS 15 Developer Beta.

How to install iOS 15 on your iPhone (developer only)

go to the Apple developer page. Sign in with your Apple ID and agree to Apple’s terms and conditions, if you haven’t already. Then go to the page Downloads. If you don’t see the iOS 15 Developer beta, that means you don’t have developer access to download it.

Assuming you don’t have an account, go to login page for the program and select “Start Recording”. Enter the necessary personal and payment information and click “Purchase”.

Your account should now have developer access. Return to the Apple Developer Downloads page, preferably in your iPhone browser, and iOS 15 should now be visible. Next to it, tap Download, which will place the configuration profile directly on your phone.

(If you downloaded the trial to your computer, you’ll need to email it to yourself, open the email on your iPhone, and then click the attachment.)

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. The new iOS 15 update should now be visible, so tap Download and install. Enter your passcode if required and the new developer beta should install and reset your iPhone.

