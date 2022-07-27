Here’s a look inside the new Apple Store on Brompton Street

This page was translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning before being reviewed by a human editor in your native language.

LONDON (Pocket-lint) – Apple has opened a new UK store on Brompton Road, which is located between the prestigious Harrods and Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge, and is beautiful.

Apple Brompton Road will open to the public on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 4pm (BST) and a range of events will take place over the weekend to celebrate the opening.

It kicks off with a panel discussion featuring Nguyen, Cutting, and Just Blaze on Making United Visions, an augmented reality experience honoring poet and painter William Blake. There’s also a Spatial Audio hearing by London artist Nina Nisbet.

For Fitness+ enthusiasts, trainers Cory Wharton-Malcolm, Jimmy Ray Hartshorne, Kim Ngo and Jonel Lewis will be available for an in-store Q&A along with Jay Blahnik, Apple’s Vice President of Fitness Technologies, followed by a 3km walk and 5km run at Hyde Park – So get the coaches ready.

There will also be a Brompton Series running after the opening events, which will take place on the last Thursday of every month through October.

Apple Brompton Road is the first Apple Store in the UK to offer a collection service. Customers who purchase Apple products online can pick them up in a designated area of ​​the store without having to wait in line or wait for an assistant to become available.

As you’d expect, the store, with its high ceilings, arched windows, and 12 Sicilian Ficus trees – yes, really (and you can sit at the base of the trees) – showcases all Apple products, so you can find everything in every device’s colors, like the MacBook Air models (2022) and iPhone, as well as various accessories and products that can be seen in person.

Pocket-lint previewed the store even before it opened. In the gallery above, you can get an idea of ​​what the store will look like before it opens. Let’s just say she is very beautiful.

Writing from Britta O’Boyle.