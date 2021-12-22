Tech

Here you can hear the universe and see Jupiter.

December 23, 2021
Gilbert Cox
Judith Headey | December 22, 2021, 9:49 pm

New NASA video: This is what space looks like!

KDdesignphoto / shutterstock

The universe looks very scary. It doesn’t look like aliens are, but the sound of sci-fi is still not for the faint of heart.

In 2016, NASA sent a spacecraft toward Jupiter, which will enable us to hear the universe today. in june flew Juno passed one of Jupiter’s moons and sent breathtaking images to US headquarters. A special instrument on board was also used to collect data on electrical and magnetic radio waves, which NASA has now released as an audio file.

The score sounds like the soundtrack to a creepy ’80s science fiction movie.

