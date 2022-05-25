Here are the new changes – GBS News

The new and updated user interface of Google Play Store is finally rolling out in India. The redesigned user interface was first introduced in November 696. The app was initially limited to a few countries such as Korea and Taiwan.

Now, more than five months after the initial launch, the new Play Store website is available with a modern look and feel in India as well. The major site redesign brings with it a lot of visual changes and brings a lot of Material Design quality from Google as well. Let’s take a look at all the new changes and design fixes that the new Google Play Store website has to offer.

Google Play Store web redesign: New additions and changes

The web design is also identical to the Google Play Store app on Android devices and both now look more elegant. The new user interface removes the overlapping sidebar completely and replaces it with the top navigation bar. There is the Google Play logo in the top left and next to the logo you can select five main areas: 一 Games, apps, movies, books and kids . .

Within the main sections you will find categories of devices such as Phone, tablet, TV, Chromebook, watch, car. While this is for apps, for the Games section, you’ll get the same options but Watch and Car. You get three subcategories 一 for both apps and games The highest free, highest earning and best paid , making it easier to find applications. The update moves the search bar to the upper-right corner, which was in the middle.