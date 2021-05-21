Her 82-year-old wrong leg was amputated in Austria

One patient (82) at the Freistadt Clinic had to have his left leg removed. Before the operation, there was a serious mistake.
The basics are in brief
- The wrong man was amputated at the Frischt Clinic.
- The wrong end was marked shortly before the operation.
- Now the second leg has to be removed from the 82-year-old.
The wrong leg of an 82-year-old patient was amputated in a clinic in Austria. The left leg had to be removed. Frischtat Hospital announced Thursday.
Shortly before the operation on Tuesday, the wrong party was identified. It “Tragic medical malpractice».
The second leg must also be removed
The flaw was detected when the link was changed. The patient’s second leg must now also be removed. The Austrian Superior Health Company announced a comprehensive clarification. The Prosecutor’s Office is running.
According to the Health Holding Company, the patient suffers from many diseases. Both legs were affected, one of them was so bad that a thigh had to be amputated.
“Unfortunately, the error occurred due to a series of unfortunate circumstances,” a press release said. Psychological assistance was provided to the patient and his relatives. “We assure you that we will do our best to clarify the issue, review and question all internal processes,” she said.
