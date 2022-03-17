Henrik Stenson becomes European Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson has been named European captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will take place from 25 September to 1 October 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The 2016 Open Champion had an impressive Ryder Cup career. He helped Europe win three of his five appearances as a player before bringing his experience as deputy captain to the 2020 edition of the Biennale.

The 45-year-old is the first Swede to be named a European captain. His goal is to build on a memorable European performance in the last home game at Le Golf National in Paris, France in 2018 and to reclaim the Ryder Cup after the United States beat Whistling Straits, Wisconsin last September.

As a player, Stenson made his European Ryder Cup debut for Irish club The K in 2006 when he earned a winning point in a dominant 18½-9½ win. He was also a member of the winning teams at the 2014 Gleneagles, Scotland and the 2018 Le Golf National, France, as well as part of the 2008 and 2016 European teams.

The Swede won 17 world titles and rose to fame as Sweden’s first major winner when he triumphed at the 145th Open at the Royal Tron. Open in Royal Troon. In 2016, Stenson won the Clarett Jug after playing a final 63rd in a thrilling duel with Phil Mickelson and drawing comparisons to the legendary “Duel in the Sun” between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus in 1977 in nearby Turnberry.

Stenson was selected by a five-man selection committee, which included the three most recent European Ryder Cup leaders – Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clark – as well as European Tour Group CEO Keith Bailey and Chairman of the DP World Tour Championship Committee. , David Howell, members, named 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain.

Stenson commented: I am very happy and delighted to be the European Ryder Cup captain – it is a great honor and an honor to receive the call to confirm this news. I would like to thank the selection committee for their trust in me and I would like to tell them and all European golf fans that I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned to return the Ryder Cup to European hands.