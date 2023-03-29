Hen party: Lena Meyer-Landrut celebrates with a hot party at Las Vegas Entertainment

Welcome! But here it is gone!

Wild Hen Party (JGA) Then Also In Sin City: There Must Be Mark Forster (40) But he became very hot when his Lena (31) She wears sexy cowboy costumes with her girls in America.

The special occasion? Lena’s friend, songwriter Sophie Simmons, 30, made a big move with her beau. And she celebrated her JGA in Las Vegas before the wedding.

And Lena and her friends celebrated their farewell from bachelor life in pink and white cowboy hats, sexy sparkly outfits and of course a lot, how could it be otherwise, with singing.

Girls just want to have fun! Lina and Sophie enjoying the evening among friends photo: lenameyerlandrut/Instagram

Because both Lena and Sophie know each other well in the music scene…

The friends share a passion for music and have worked together on projects. Her friend has contributed to Lena’s song “Strip” as a songwriter, and has written several hit songs and even sang vocals herself.

By the way, Sophie Simmons has been deeply rooted in the music world since birth and has a real star dad! None other than the guitarist and co-vocalist of the band Kiss, Gene Simmons, 73, is her father.

On Instagram, Lena shows that she is in love with her friend, Sophie, who is hiding in the background photo: lenameyerlandrut/Instagram

Shortly before her 30th birthday in July last year, Sophie’s boyfriend James Henderson proposed to the celebrity daughter in Switzerland during a family vacation, and now it looks like the big day is imminent. Her friend Lena will definitely celebrate with her again.

And if the wedding party is as wild and boisterous as the bachelorette party, Lena, Gene, and Sophie will come up with a crazy musical idea over a drink or two. Your fans will definitely be happy!

Musical Family: Sophie with her father, superstar Gene Simmons Photo: Getty Images