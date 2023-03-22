Hemau power outages currently on March 22, 2023: where outages can currently occur

In Heimao, the 93155 postal code district had no electricity in the morning hours of Tuesday. Other parts of the Heimau may be disturbed by routine maintenance. You can read all the notifications about the power outages in Hemau since March 21, 2023 and what to do now here on news.de

Suddenly it’s dark in the house, what now? The causes of power outages are varied. Image: Adobe Stock/Evgen

Breakdowns and maintenance in Hemau is up to date

In an average home in Bavaria, power supply problems only occur about 9 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about very limited local LV disturbances. The German electricity grid is doing very well, and that goes for Hemau as well. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently only one message for the city of Hemau affecting the power grid. In addition, routine maintenance is carried out at one of the Bayernwerk Netz GmbH sites. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently on March 22, 2023 in Hemau

Register the energy grid operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH in the region Eichlberg (within a radius of about 1 km) in Hemau (postal code 93155, district of Regensburg) disturbance. To date, no residents have explicitly reported disabilities. It is said that the problem has been present since March 21, 2023 at 9:33 am, and technicians are on duty. It is not yet known when the disturbance is expected to be resolved. Unfortunately, the network operator did not report any other details about the outage.

(As of: 02/03/2023, 01:09 AM)

This maintenance is currently being performed on March 22, 2023 in Himau

Since 03/21/2023 at 8:30 am in the area Eichlberg in Hemau (postal code 93155, district of Regensburg) Routine maintenance work was carried out on behalf of Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. Currently, disturbances can occur within a radius of about a kilometer, and are not in sight after the end of the work. No direct report from the network operator is available.

(As of: 02/03/2023, 01:09 AM)

Reporting a power outage in Hemau: Contact the responsible network operator

This should be made clear upfront: a power outage is not usually an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you get error information from your network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

Information for those affected by power outages

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may have already gone down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure that there is no power outage, so statistically German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

What else is interesting: Germany’s energy crisis: What are the consequences of the energy disaster?

He follows news.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here you will find all the latest news, latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de