Heavy Duty Challenge PC off-road truck simulator will be released in the fall

Precision, sheer power and most importantly, nerves like wire ropes – that’s all this Off-Road Truck Simulator is all about Heavy challenge at. The new address for … Aerosoft And the Nano games It will be released for PC at the end of 2021. If you can’t wait, you’ll have the opportunity to take a closer look at the game in the general gameplay test on Steam next weekend. Three trucks (one Unimog, two MAN) are available as well as an eight-section open world class. The Gameplay Test starts on Thursday, June 3, 2021 and continues until Sunday, June 6, 2021. Players can use the Steam page of Heavy Duty Challenge participates in the test run.

For the year-end release, a total of 10 powerful trucks in three classes await intrepid truck drivers in the heavy-duty challenge to conquer extremely challenging courses in extreme off-road lanes. Players work their way up to the first division of 4-axes in order to break the title as Truck Trials champ in a real-time league system based on the Europe Truck Trial.

Heavy Challenge is officially supported by The Europa Truck Experience . Organizer Jürgen Funke: “I am delighted to be able to support Nano Games and Aerosoft in developing the game. Heavy Duty Challenge will be an action-packed and realistic off-road virtual truck version. It’s really fun – let’s go!”





