Heatwave in Southeast Asia: Vietnam set a new record temperature of 44.1°C

– Vietnam set a new record temperature of 44.1°C Southeast Asia has been experiencing a heat wave since April. Temperatures have also risen to over 40 degrees in Laos, Thailand and other countries.

In Hanoi, during heat waves, people pack long-sleeved clothes to protect themselves from the sun. Photo: AFP

Vietnam set a new record temperature for the country of 44.1 degrees Celsius. The record was set on Saturday by the meteorological station in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Center. The previous record was 43.4 degrees Celsius in April 2019.

Southeast Asia has been experiencing a heat wave since April. Several of Vietnam’s neighbors have also recently reported record temperatures. In Laos, there were 43.5 degrees in Luang Prabang, hotter than ever in the country. In Thailand, Bangkok recorded over 40 degrees. Temperatures have also risen to over 40 degrees in Taiwan, China, India and Bangladesh.

The hot summer months are now starting in Vietnam. Climate expert Nguyen Ngoc Huy told AFP of a “worrying record in the context of climate change and global warming”. Nguyen said he believes “this record will be repeated many times over”. “It confirms that extreme climate models are validating.”

According to scientists, global warming exacerbates adverse weather conditions. A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently warned that “any increase in global warming will increase multiple, simultaneous threats.”

