Heat wave – Wildfires continue to spread in eastern Canada – News

Wildfires are raging in eastern Canada.

In the province of Quebec, authorities have called for the evacuation of more than 11,000 people.

On Friday, evacuations were ordered from, among other places, the small town of Sepp Isles.

“It’s a terrible time for many people from one coast to the other,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, referring to the hundreds of fires burning in his country stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Dozens of fires across the country

September Isles Mayor Steve Beaupre declared a state of emergency for the small town on the St. Lawrence River. The fast-spreading forest fire forced many people to flee their homes. 10,000 people, a third of Sept Iles residents, will have to leave, Quebec parliamentarian Stéphane Lauzon told a news conference in Ottawa. About 1,000 people were called to evacuate from Chappais in northern Quebec. 90 out of 210 fires out of control “The situation in Quebec is growing rapidly,” Lawson said.

“Further” fires spread on Friday than the previous day. Out of 100 or more fires, 20 were out of control. More than 210 fires were burning across Canada Friday, with more than 90 out of control. The flames have already destroyed more than 2.7 million hectares.

Purana: The fire broke out in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia. (05/31/23)

After Alberta and Saskatchewan were particularly hard hit in early May, firefighters in Nova Scotia, on the Atlantic coast, had to battle the blaze last week. Due to the heat wave, forest fires have been severe this year.

Purana: Member of Fire Brigade near Sydney, Nova Scotia (06/01/23)

Emergency services are hoping the weekend’s forecast for rain and cooler weather will ease the firefighting efforts.