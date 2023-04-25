Heat wave in Spain: This week, the temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius

Drought and heat wave “15 to 20 degrees” more than usual – a heat wave heading towards Spain The country is already experiencing a severe drought. This is followed by a heat wave, with temperatures “six to ten degrees Celsius” higher than the normal seasonal average. published Apr 24, 2023 at 7:56 pm

Northeastern Spain has been suffering from severe drought for months. This is also reflected in the lakes that are drying up. 20 minutes / no

Spain has been experiencing a prolonged period of drought for some time. Now a new heat wave follows.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise above 30 degrees in large parts of the country.

On Thursday and Friday, the temperature should be between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

A severe heat wave of up to 40 degrees is heading towards Spain this week. Spain’s weather service Aemet predicted on Monday that “unusually high temperatures for this time of the year” are associated with “a mass of hot, dry air from Africa.” According to the Meteorological Authority, temperatures will already exceed 30 degrees Celsius in large parts of the south of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thus “summer values” of up to 35 degrees are possible in Andalusia in the south and in the southeastern regions around Valencia and Murcia.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees across the southern half of the country and in the Ebro Valley in the northeast. In the Guadalquivir Valley, in the heart of Andalusia, temperatures are expected to rise to 40 degrees.

Values ​​are 15 to 20 degrees higher than normal.

The unusual heat wave in April is another sign of accelerating global warming, along with the catastrophic drought in the country. According to the Meteorological Service, expected temperatures are “six to ten degrees Celsius” higher than the normal seasonal average. In some areas, values ​​are “15 to 20 degrees” higher than normal for the end of April.

A heatwave follows an unusually hot and dry spring in Spain. In Catalonia and also in Andalusia in the south of the country the drought is severe, and the whole of Spain suffers from a lack of water, including the export-oriented agriculture in the south, as in Murcia.

