Heat record in Great Britain! The hottest day ever | News

London – It has never been so hot on the island! Great Britain Reported record current heat wave: The thermometer at London Heathrow Airport showed 40.2 degrees, according to the Met Office.

The UK has been groaning under unprecedented pressure since Monday heat wave. For the first time in history, authorities issued the highest red alert for large parts of England, the second highest in Wales and parts of Scotland.

Weather experts expect temperatures to rise further as the day progresses. Temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees in parts of England. Tuesday night was the warmest yet.

Sunning in London’s Green Park – While the Met Office has issued a red alert for parts of the UK where temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius. Photo: Martyn Wheatley/i-Images

Derbyshire, UK: People enjoy the serenity of the Derwent River Photo: Karl Rissen/Reuters

Due to extreme temperatures, some schools in England remain closed. Some shops and restaurants were also closed. Several railway companies advised train passengers not to travel, and in parts of the country nothing at all worked on the railways. Network Rail announced it was suspending operations on major rail lines along the English East Coast and in the Midlands entirely on Tuesday. People were urged to change their travel plans. The British Rail operator reported the highest temperature ever measured on a rail: 62 degrees.

Disruptions had already occurred on Monday due to the high temperatures. Among other things, several flights had to be canceled or diverted at London Luton Airport due to damage to the runway.

Firefighters battle smoke and flames near Zinnor, Cornwall Photo: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

East Londoners enjoy the coolness by the pool Photo: Alami Live News.

Sweating on the London Underground. Above ground, there were sometimes complete failures in rail traffic. “Our infrastructure, much of which dates back to the Victorian era, is simply not suitable for temperatures like these,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. Photo: MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA / REUTERS

Chatsworth House, Derbyshire. A British woman told AFP: “We are not used to such heat. It is difficult for us to be outdoors, even in the shade.” Photo: Karl Rissen/Reuters

Boscombe on the South Coast: Dark clouds stream from the west over a crowded beach Photo: Alami Live News.

Incidentally: The previous temperature record of 38.7°C was measured on July 25, 2019 at the Cambridge Botanic Gardens.