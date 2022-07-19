Heat record in Great Britain! The hottest day ever | News

London – It has never been so hot on the island! Great Britain Reported record current heat wave: The thermometer at London Heathrow Airport showed 40.2 degrees, according to the Met Office.
The UK has been groaning under unprecedented pressure since Monday heat wave. For the first time in history, authorities issued the highest red alert for large parts of England, the second highest in Wales and parts of Scotland.
Weather experts expect temperatures to rise further as the day progresses. Temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees in parts of England. Tuesday night was the warmest yet.
Due to extreme temperatures, some schools in England remain closed. Some shops and restaurants were also closed. Several railway companies advised train passengers not to travel, and in parts of the country nothing at all worked on the railways. Network Rail announced it was suspending operations on major rail lines along the English East Coast and in the Midlands entirely on Tuesday. People were urged to change their travel plans. The British Rail operator reported the highest temperature ever measured on a rail: 62 degrees.
Disruptions had already occurred on Monday due to the high temperatures. Among other things, several flights had to be canceled or diverted at London Luton Airport due to damage to the runway.
Incidentally: The previous temperature record of 38.7°C was measured on July 25, 2019 at the Cambridge Botanic Gardens.
