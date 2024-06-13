Heat in Athens: There is a heat warning system and small parks – News

Southern Europe sets new heat records. The temperature is expected to reach 42 degrees in Athens on Thursday. Athens has been practicing targeted heat prevention for a long time. ARD correspondent Christina Metalinos lives in Athens and describes what the city is doing to make it easier for people to bear the heat.

Christina Metalinos ARD correspondent in Athens

SRF News: What is the effect of heat?

Christina Metalinos: At 8:20 a.m. local time, the temperature had already reached 28, 29 degrees. You can hear the air conditioner roaring. This continued all night. The nights are so tiring. And the wind that is constantly blowing towards you is very warm.

At the international level, the city of Athens is one of the leading countries in the field of heat prevention. What makes the city different from others?

There has been a heat officer in the city since 2021. There is also a heat warning system in the city, which means warnings are sent to cell phones to expect high temperatures at certain times. Today, for example, many Greeks are working from home and schools remain closed. The Acropolis was also closed this afternoon to prevent tourists from exposing themselves to the sun’s rays. There are also assistance offers for people who cannot leave home and need care. Athens also has so-called cooling centers. It’s a combination of a seniors café and a hotel lounge. The elderly, the homeless, and people who do not have air conditioning at home or who simply cannot afford it due to the high electricity prices here can come there. There is also a pedestrian app that shows the best route. Everything is free and provided by the city.

Athens is a concrete desert, and there is almost no significant open space that could be turned into a green lung.

There are also plans to cool the city with water?

An old canal, 24 kilometers long, is scheduled to be renovated. It leads underground through the city. International comparisons show that flowing water contributes significantly to cooling temperatures. You should know: Athens is a concrete desert, and there is hardly any larger open space that could be transformed into a green lung. This is why the city now relies on many small green spaces throughout the city. They are called pocket parks.

legend: At 42 degrees, any cooling is welcome.

Keystone/Kostos Tsironis



Do these measures also help low-income people?

Particular attention is paid to vulnerable groups and socially disadvantaged people. Experts believe there is a connection between heat-related deaths and rising temperatures in cities here in Greece.

Of course, climate change cannot be combated in the long term, but at least the severe impacts can be mitigated.

Do these measures help?

In any case. When sudden, intense heat waves occurred in the 1980s, there were many more heat-related deaths. About 900 people died in just one heatwave, and now, looking at the whole year, the number is a third lower. However, one must assume that there is an unreported number of people who die from heat and whose cause has not been discovered. The improvement is also due to the fact that almost every modern apartment and many older ones have air conditioning. Of course, climate change cannot be combated in the long term, but at least the severe impacts can be mitigated.

Interview conducted by Salvador Atasoy.