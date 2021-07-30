Heat and wildfires in southern Europe – Greece and Italy expect temperatures of 45 degrees

– Greece and Italy expect temperatures of 45 degrees The heat wave keeps Greece under control, the thermometer does not drop below 30 degrees even at night. Wildfires are burning in Italy, the highest level of risk applies – and now the heat is heating up.

One of the longest heat waves in recent decades has made Greece sweat, and there is hardly any cooling off. Until August 8th, the temperature is hardly below 40 degrees during the day. Photograph: Luisa Golyamaki (AFP)

Many holiday countries in southern Europe are currently experiencing extreme temperatures and drought. On the Italian island of Sicily, a fire brigade battled wildfires Friday night south of Palermo.

On Friday, the Sicilian Civil Protection predicted the highest level of fire risk for almost all of the island’s provinces. Other parts of Italy have also been affected by the fires, such as western Sardinia. There the fires have caused extensive damage in the past few days. On the mainland, the fire brigade claims to have been deployed to several missions due to wildfires and bushfires in southern Italy.

Hundreds of residents around Oristano, Sardinia, had to flee their homes while the fire brigade battled fires in the area. Photo: Fire Brigade (AFP)

The heat wave in Greece that has been going on since the beginning of the week is approaching its peak. The temperature should be around 40°C on the weekend and even hotter in the new week. Meteorologists estimate temperatures in central Greece as high as 45 degrees. At night, the values ​​in urban areas will not fall below 30 degrees.

Weather experts said on state television that this heat wave is one of the longest in decades. So temperatures should drop below 40 degrees only during the day after August 8th. The Civil Defense is ordered to stop or reduce external activities as much as possible. Cities opened air-conditioned halls where people without air conditioning at home could find refuge.

Doctors advised residents and tourists not to slow down in the hot sun and not to drink alcohol. You should shower often and wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes.

Temperatures are also expected to reach over 40 degrees in southern Italy and parts of Turkey, and Kachelman Witter also fears new temperature records for Europe with 50 degrees in Italy. That’s according to current data from the US GFS weather forecast model, but there’s still hope it doesn’t get that far.

The situation in Turkey is under control

Three days after devastating forest fires on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, the situation is back under control again, according to official information. Agriculture Minister Bekir Bakdemirli said on Friday that 57 of the 71 fires have since been contained or extinguished. The situation is improving on all fires that are still active.

Several fires broke out around the same time near popular tourist spots on Wednesday and spread quickly. Four people were killed in the fire and 200 others were wounded. Dozens of homes were destroyed, dozens of villages were evacuated. A hotel in the tourist resort of Bodrum was also evacuated.

The fires spread over an area of ​​about 300 km until Thursday evening. In addition to Bodrum, the places Manavgat, Alanya, Adana, Mersin and Marmaris were also affected. More than 4,000 firefighters were working to fight the flames.

Did the fires break out in Turkey? The authorities are investigating the suspicion. Photo: Elias Akingen (AFP)

Since several fires broke out around the same time, authorities launched investigations into suspected arson. “Who started the fires? “We have doubts, like our compatriots,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday during a visit to Manavgat. There is an intense investigation and arrests have already been made.

He said that five suspects were arrested in Uthmaniyah Governorate. DHA news agency reported that two children, aged eight and ten, admitted in Marmaris that they accidentally set a fire. When questioned in the presence of their teacher, they admitted that they had burned books.

