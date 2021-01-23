Headline news: MacBook Air is ‘thinner and lighter’, iPhone 13 is smaller, iOS 14.4 in

We continued to hear a lot about Apple’s plans for its Mac lineup this week, including word about the redesigned, advanced MacBook Air and the return of the SD card slot as part of the upcoming MacBook Pro redesign. Apple also appears to be working on Face ID for the Mac, but it won’t show up in this year’s redesigned iMac as originally planned.



This week also saw rumors of the iPhone 13 getting a smaller score, and Apple is about to launch a raft of OS updates including iOS 14.4 and macOS 11.2, with all the updates released to developers and other testers this week. Read on for details on all of these stories from last week!

Apple is working on an advanced MacBook Air that is ‘thinner and lighter’ with MagSafe, and could launch in the second half of 2021

Follow the rumors of last Friday, BloombergMark Gorman released a new report this week sharing some additional details about Apple’s product plans. In particular, Gurman says so Apple works on the MacBook Air thinner and lighter It may launch later this year or sometime next year the new MacBook Air will include an updated silicone chip from Apple, MagSafe charging, and possibly a smaller chassis that will be enabled by shrinking the edges of the screen.



The redesigned MacBook Air is said to be a high-end model that will be sold alongside cheaper models that continue to use the current design. Apple is said to have considered making a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air to match the popular 13-inch size, but has chosen not to go ahead with the model, at least for the next generation.

The iPhone 13 is rumored to feature a smaller camera setup, and a sensor shift on all models

Apple plans to combine the various components of Face ID into one unit to allow this For a slightly smaller notch at least on iPhone 13 models, to me DigiTimes.



The same report claims that Apple is planning for Extending optical image stabilization by switching the sensor to the entire iPhone 13 lineupCompared to iPhone 12 Pro Max only among current models. The technology stabilizes the camera sensor instead of individual lenses to stabilize a larger image. Coupled with a larger sensor, users can expect better image quality.

Earlier this month, DigiTimes reported that The LiDAR Scanner will also be expanded to cover the entire iPhone 13 lineup, While mmWave is expected to be 5G Available on iPhone 13 models sold outside the US.

Face ID for the iMac will likely be pushed into a second iteration of the upcoming redesign

Gurman also shared this while it was Apple She is developing Face ID technology for the Mac lineup It was planning to introduce it in the redesigned iMac that it discussed last week, which Apple decided not to include in the initial release.



Additionally, he says Apple has tested introducing cellular connectivity to its Mac lineup, but it looks like that isn’t coming soon either.

Next up is MacBook Pro that features an SD card reader

Redesigned MacBook Pro models are also in the works, it has been reported Bloomberg Last week, one anecdote from that Initial Report is that the new designs will feature more niches than the current models.



This week’s report makes that claim a bit, as it specifically claims that the new MacBook Pro models will do just that Including back SD card slotThis makes it easy for photographers and other users of the removable storage standard to use cards directly into their Macs without the need for a separate card reader.

IOS 14.4 filter release is now available

Apple this week The nominated version is rated iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 For public beta developers and testers. This release should reflect the final release of software updates soon.



iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 are relatively minor updates. Apple’s release notes confirm that iOS 14.4 offers an Notice when the camera cannot be verified as a new and original Apple camera On iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, there are many other bug fixes. The update also improves Handoff functionality with HomePod mini.

Apple has also graded the Release Candidate releases of macOS 11.2, watchOS 7.3, and tvOS 14.4 for testing. All software updates should be released to the public in the near future.

