HC Bozen stole again in Asiago – ICEHL

Bolzano serves again in Asiago. © Vito Di Romeo

HCB Südtirol Alperia has announced its first signing for the defensive division.

HCB announced on Tuesday evening that Cameron Genetti Moves to Talferstadt. The Italian-Canadian defender joins the Foxes from future league rival HC Asiago, as well as Daniel Mantenuto. Ginnetti has been constantly improving at AlpsHL in recent years and still has a lot of potential to develop at the age of 24.

Cameron (183 cm x 91 kg) hails from Vancouver and is the son of Bob Genetti, who also played for Allegi, Wim and Milan in Italy in the 1980s and 1990s. He took his first steps on the ice in the youth and university teams in Canada and the United States, while starting his professional career in the 2019/20 season with Asiago: on the plateau, Genetti won three Italian championships, two Italian Cups and a few weeks ago in the Alpine Hockey League.

In his three years at Asiago, he made 150 games and scored 76 points with a plus-minus +58 overall. The season that just ended was his best with 39 points from 60 games. A few months ago he was also called up for the first time to the Italian national team, but Ginnetti was then not nominated for the World Cup.

Cameron Genetti

“Bolzano is a club with a long tradition and great fans and I can’t wait for the matches to start,” Ginetti said. “The ultimate goal is of course to play for the league title. As players, we always have high expectations and I am convinced that we are all going to give 100%, and also to continue with HCB’s winning mentality. ICE is definitely a high-profile tournament and I want to compete with top-tier players out there. I am looking forward to Especially to the duels with my former team Asiago,” explained the newcomer HCB.