Hawaiian researchers have discovered a new exoplanet

The exoplanet, called Coconuts-2b, is the closest exoplanet directly observed to Earth. Researchers from Hawaii were able to photograph it.
The basics in brief
- The exoplanet Coconuts-2b has been designated a star by researchers from Hawaii.
- The gas giant was previously thought to be a free-floating exoplanet.
- It takes about 1.1 million years to orbit only one star.
University of Hawaii researchers You have a planet outside the solar system Coconuts-2b can be reset to a star. The gas giant is only 35 light-years away, making it the closest exoplanet to us.
Coconuts-2b was discovered back in 2011, but was subsequently classified as a free-flying exoplanet. Now it has been recognized gas giant star It simply rotates at a whopping 6000 AU. This unit corresponds to the average distance a land The Sun is about 150 billion km away.
Huge exoplanet
Coconuts-2 is about a third the size of our Sun. At the same time, the planet is about six times the size of Jupiter. One orbit takes about 1.1 million years.
The Hawaii team led by Zhoujian Zhang was able to prove it in the frame Analysis called coconut (Cool companions on ultra-fast orbit.) Hence the name of the star and its companions.
