Have I been Pwned with another 225 million hacked passwords in the database

Passwords are always something like this. For many, 12345 or the password is still the easiest way to remember, but it is dangerous. But even passwords that are supposed to be secure can fall into the wrong hands.

Now Troy Hunt (Have I been Pwned), as we have reported several times, has received another NCA database from the FBI and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), which contains 225 million passwords. The Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) database contains more than 613 million passwords. Through a conversation with some people from the NCCU (National Cybercrime Unit of the NCA), it turns out that they have passwords in their inventory that are not yet available in the HIBP database.

Received this message from the NCA: The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) is charged with protecting the public by leading the UK’s fight against serious and organized crime. In the area of ​​cybercrime, the National Cybercrime Unit (NCCU) works proactively to identify citizens at risk of harm, whether through fraudulent use of personal information stolen through cybercrime or through cyberattacks caused by credentials owned by criminal groups. “

Troy then compared this to his database and 225665425 brand new passwords, which are now also included in the database. So if you want to check if the passwords are in the database: haveibeenpwned.com/Passwords