Hat-trick against Burnley – cheers coach Guardiola

What Erling Haaland is currently offering at Manchester City is amazing. Since his arrival in the summer of 2022, the Norwegian has scored almost as often as he wants. In 37 competitive matches for “Skyblues” he scored 42 goals. On average, he catches nets every 68 minutes.

After the match, coach Pep Guardiola was asked about Erling Haaland’s insane goal rate in the press conference. The coach replies: “I said at the beginning of the season: This young man will have a problem in the future.”

According to Guardiola, expectations are growing for the 22-year-old. “Everyone expects him to score three or four goals in a match. That will not happen,” the Spaniard assured.

However, Pep does not worry about the scorer in this regard. Does not care. He’s very positive about his life, he’s very optimistic. If you are like him, good things will always happen.”

Haaland is very calm and balanced. “He never complains and he always takes care of himself. As long as we play well as a team, he will score goals,” Guardiola assures.

Now the break for the national team has been announced. City would then go on to face Liverpool in the Premier League. Should title success continue, the team also relies on Haaland’s goals.