Hartley sports pants. Tuesday 31 August

Hartley Miller sport From 12:05 pm Tuesday, August 31

Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships (in Calgary)

semi-finals

Canada 4 Switzerland 0

(Canadians outperform Swiss 10-65).

USA 3 Finland 0

Canada will play the United States, the defending champions, in the gold medal match tonight (Tuesday 4:30 p.m. PST).

Melody Doust scored two goals to beat Canada and Switzerland and qualify for the Women’s World Cup final against the United Stateshttps://t.co/TPo4STd3mF – Sportsnet (Sportsnet) 31. August 2021



Games for people with special needs:

The Canadian women’s wheelchair basketball team lost 63:48 to the United States of America in the quarter-finals of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Former NFL player Cady Dandino scored eight points and scored 13 rebounds in the defeat. Previously Canada went 3-1 in the preliminary round.

The Canadian Paralympic team won a total of 12 medals (1 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze).

UNBC Timberwölfe:

Timberwolves fans…you will love Sukhman Singh. great day for Tweet embedOfficially welcoming the 23-year-old goalkeeper to his new student list Tweet embed general! Listen to the latest news UNBC TWolf in the video and read all the details: https://t.co/BI3vNLC7mT pic.twitter.com/7LBrLjDQVM – UNBC Athletics (UNBCATHLETICS) 30. August 2021

MLB:

Toronto Blue Jays 7 Baltimore Orioles 3



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fired two reps (37th and 38th of the year) for the Jays (69-61), who have won three in a row. Toronto continues the night with 6 home games against the humble Orioles. The Blue Jays are four and a half games away from Boston to claim the AL wildcard for last place.

Guerrero Jr. Papers. He went down twice against the O as the Blue Jays took a third straight win. more: https://t.co/eVWo764707 pic.twitter.com/lkHOADx0dz – TSN (TSN_Sports) 31. August 2021

Blue Jays table is correct Here.

baseball trilogy:

Jared Young is off to a great start with his new team. Because you called AAA with the extension iowa cabin, The 26-year-old from PG has three wrecks and 13 RBI in 17 games. Young has an impressive average injury rate of 0.293 and 0.323 percent at Chicago Cubs Best Farmers Club. He played first and third base and did some work on the field.

vertical:

He was shot one night after spending a night with the Bachman-Cummings. . . https://t.co/fdu9JS0WhR – Greg Drinnan (@gdrinnan) 30. August 2021

NFL:

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List.https://t.co/aKgNj0tWtT – Sportsnet (Sportsnet) 30. August 2021

Correction of the regular schedule of the NFL season Here.

Compact fluorescent lamps: (The fifth week) Montreal in Ottawa (Friday 4:30 a.m. PT)

Winnipeg in Saskatchewan (Sunday 3:00)

Toronto in Hamilton (Monday 10:00 am)

Edmonton in Calgary (mo 1:30) The BC Lions will be on vacation until Saturday, September 11, when they welcome in Ottawa. classification: WestSaskatchewan 3-0, Winnipeg 3-1, British Columbia 2-2, Edmonton 1-2, Calgary 1-3

the East: Toronto 2-1, Ottawa, Hamilton and Montreal 1-2 Correct CFL schedule Here. NHL: Sportsnet NHL Signature Tracker is right Here.

NBA: