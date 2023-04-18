Harry Potter TV series news, rumors and release date

Wands Ready – Warner Bros. confirmed. Discovery that a new series based on the Harry Potter story is coming to Max, the exclusive streaming service from HBO.

But what do we know about this new magic show? We dug, so no need for that. Here you can also find out how to watch all Harry Potter movies online.

The Harry Potter series has been officially confirmed in April 2023. Although HBO has not announced an official release date, Deadline has reported that it is expected to be released in 2025/2026.

This might make sense considering the series is still in the early stages of development. We will update this article with more information as soon as we have it.

There will be over a decade worth of content provided the show is successfully renewed year after year.

Cast and crew of the Harry Potter Max series

No cast members have been confirmed, but the main golden trio will likely be newcomers, just like Dan, Robert, and Emma.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said of the casting, “We didn’t reach out to agencies. We had our own internal process of thinking about people, but we didn’t want to go out into the world. Now that the news is out… We’ll get to work.”

HBO is currently trying to find a showrunner, but we do know that JK Rowling is serving as an executive producer. This news received a lot of backlash due to the author’s transphobic views. She is joined by Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley Letts.

No former Harry Potter actor has been confirmed to return yet.

The plot of Harry Potter HBO Max

Warner Bros. confirmed. Discovery says the new series will delve into the original story, which is covered in all seven books. The series is told over ten years, so it could be more than seven seasons long, defying the old rumor that there is only one season for every book.

Here’s Warner’s official statement on the new show:

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books evolve into a decade-long series, produced with the same epic craftsmanship, love, and care that this world-class franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to drive a new generation of fans, full of fascinating detail, likable characters, and dramatic settings that I love Harry Potter fans for over 25 years.

“Each season will be true to the original books, bringing Harry Potter and these amazing adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films remain at the heart of the franchise and will be available worldwide.”

This means that fans can expect to see characters and plot points not explored in the films, such as Péeves, SPEW, and the backstory of the Marauders.

How to watch the new Harry Potter series

The show is being developed for Max, HBO’s streaming service, which is available in the United States, Latin America, and parts of Europe. In America, ad-supported content starts at $9.99 per month.

There is no Max here in the UK – most shows are syndicated on Sky and Now. However, by the time this show was released, Max may have expanded internationally. Anyway, given the British heritage of this franchise, we’d expect a British release on the cards.