Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts: Who’s In It? All actors and their roles at a glance

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts is a British film production starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Find out more about the publishing, cast, and crew here.

Important facts about Movie “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”:

the post: 01.01.2022

Type: documentation

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Back to Hogwarts: Who Plays Who?

She is at the center of the movie Daniel RadcliffeAnd Emma WatsonAnd Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart and Jason Isaacs. The cast also includes Helena Bonham Carter as Self, Robbie Coltrane as Self, Ralph Fiennes as Self, Gary Oldman as Self, Imelda Staunton as Self, Tom Felton as Self, James Phelps as Self and Oliver Phelps as Self as Self, Mark Williams as Self and Bonnie Wright as Self.

Cast of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”

The film was produced in the United Kingdom and the United States by Pulse Films, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, and Casey Patterson Entertainment. to me Director Eran Crevi, Giorgio Testi and Joe Perlman are responsible. the script It comes from Eran Krivi.

‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ 20th Anniversary Edition

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will be released on Saturday 1st January 2022.

