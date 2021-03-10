I am Interview with Oprah Winfrey with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan The British royal family accepted, among other things, racism. Megan has also talked about her suicidal thoughts during her time with the royal family and the character assassination. Now the royals speak through a statement from the palace.

“The entire family is saddened to see the full extent of how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement says. The allegations of racism are deeply disturbing. “Even if some of the memories are different, they are still taken seriously and taken up by the family in private,” the statement continues.

The trio must remain part of the royal family

Megan said that when she was pregnant with her son Archie, there were concerns about “how dark his skin would be when he was born.” The couple did not want to specify which monarchy these statements came from – only Queen Elizabeth II (94) and her husband Prince Philip (99) were subsequently disqualified. The interview caused an uproar on both sides of the Atlantic.

The royals said at the end of their statement that Harry and Meghan and their son Archie should remain part of the royal family. “Harry, Megan and Archie will always be very likable members of the family.”