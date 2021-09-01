Harry and Meghan could follow the precedent of Lillipet’s christening

Journalists and photographers (except for one self-selected person) weren’t allowed during the christening, and the Sussexes – as Harry and Meghan are also called – could have set a precedent because they were able to keep the festivities largely private, according to Fiorito and Bowie. The couple should also wish this for Lily’s baptism. Since the so-called “Megxit”, Meghan and Harry have been allowed to make such decisions on their own – without having to consult with the royal family, as was the case with Archie.

Percentage Megan Herzogen And Prince Harry The royal family has been overburdened since the couple withdrew to the United States last year. Harsh allegations of racism and a lack of support, made by the two in a high-profile TV interview, have further escalated tensions. choose a name for Lilibet Diana Some interpreted it as an offer of peace to London. Windsor is also treated as a possible place of baptism. So far there has been no official confirmation.

Taufe top secret

British nobility expert Richard Fitzwilliams He has his doubts about the rumored version. It is suspected that the ceremony will take place in California. Reason: Harry and Meghan should want to avoid controversies over their son’s baptism archery came up. Fitzwilliams said that at Lilly’s baptism, they were “doing things their own way.” Express.co.uk. They were especially upset at the time they insisted on protecting Archie. He was baptized in July 2019 in a “little private ceremony” by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

The fact that the audience was excluded from the event was met with criticism in the UK. Cameraman Chris Allerton He took pictures of the baptism that were later published by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The fashion and selfie photographer had already photographed the couple’s wedding and debut with baby Archie. The palace had announced that the names of the boy’s godparents, born on May 6, would not be revealed, at their request.